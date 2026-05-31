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Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Bengaluru And Coastal Districts
IMD has issued a weather alert for Karnataka predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Bengaluru and coastal districts. The conditions are expected due to strengthening monsoon activity, with rain likely to intensify over the coming days.
Monsoon Likely To Bring Heavy Rain Across Karnataka
The department has indicated that weather conditions are aligning for the onset of the southwest monsoon, which is expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state, including Bengaluru and surrounding regions.
Stage Set For Monsoon Advance
The southwest monsoon is currently advancing over several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
Monsoon winds are likely to move over Lakshadweep, Kerala and some parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.
The influence of a surface cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and the Bay of Bengal is expected to increase rainfall activity in Karnataka.
Storm Likely Over Coastal And Interior Karnataka
Thunderstorms are expected in various parts of Karnataka between May 31 and June 6.
In particular, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from June 3 to June 6. Uttara Kannada district is also expected to receive moderate rainfall during this period.
Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Southern Interior Karnataka
Heavy rains are likely to occur in the southern interior districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya on May 31 and June 1.
Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected during this period, and the public has been advised to remain alert.
Thunderstorms Likely In North Karnataka Till June 4
Thunderstorms are likely in the northern interior districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura until June 4.
The report states that wind speeds in these regions are also expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph.
Yellow Alert Issued For Bengaluru
Bengaluru city and surrounding areas are expected to experience cloudy weather over the next 48 hours, with a possibility of heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers in the evening or at night.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 33°C, while the minimum is expected to be 21°C.
The rising temperature over the past few days is expected to drop slightly due to the rainfall, bringing some relief to residents.
Temperature Update Across Karnataka
In the last 24 hours, temperatures in some parts of the coastal and northern interior regions have risen by 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal.
However, according to Dr N Puviarasan, a scientist at the Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in temperatures across the state over the next five days.
Advisory Issued For Farmers And Public Safety
Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their crops, as rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast in the coming days.
The Meteorological Department has also appealed to the public not to take shelter under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms, as it may be dangerous.
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