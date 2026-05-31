A Mangaluru bus driver and conductor are being hailed as heroes after rescuing an injured mother and child who fell from a moving bus. Acting swiftly, they used their own bus to take the victims to hospital, earning widespread praise online.

Acts of kindness and courage often emerge in the most unexpected situations, reminding people of the power of humanity. In a remarkable display of compassion and presence of mind, a city bus driver and conductor in Mangaluru have won widespread praise after rescuing a mother and her young child who were seriously injured after falling from a moving bus. Instead of waiting for emergency services, the duo acted immediately, prioritising the victims' lives over their routine duties. Their swift response and selfless actions have earned admiration across social media and among the public, with many hailing them as real-life heroes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mother And Child Fall From Moving Bus Near Marakada Junction

The incident occurred on Friday when the 'Master' city bus operating on Route No. 13B was travelling from Kavoor towards Kunjathbail in Mangaluru. As the bus approached Marakada Junction, a mother and her young child accidentally fell from another bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the fall reportedly left both of them unconscious on the road, causing panic among local residents and passers-by who witnessed the incident.

Driver And Conductor Act Without Delay

Master bus driver Dayanand and conductor Sandeep, who witnessed the accident, immediately realised the seriousness of the situation. Without wasting any time, they stopped their bus and rushed to assist the injured mother and child.

Understanding that every second was crucial, they decided not to wait for an ambulance. The duo explained the emergency to the passengers travelling on their bus and requested them to disembark so that the injured victims could be transported without delay.

They then placed the mother and child on the city bus and drove them directly to the nearest hospital, ensuring they received urgent medical attention as quickly as possible.

Humanity Above Duty Wins Hearts

The selfless actions of Dayanand and Sandeep have been widely appreciated by the people of Mangaluru. Many have praised the duo for placing humanity above their routine responsibilities and acting decisively during a critical situation.

Their timely intervention is being credited with helping the injured mother and child receive immediate medical care when it mattered most.

Social Media Calls Them True Heroes

The rescue story quickly gained attention on social media, where users applauded the driver and conductor for their compassion and courage.

One user commented, "True heroes."

Another user wrote, "Dayanand and Sandeep, applause to you, good-hearted people."

Many others described the incident as a shining example of humanity in action and praised the duo for their quick thinking and dedication to helping those in need.

A Reminder That Humanity Still Matters

The actions of Dayanand and Sandeep have become a powerful reminder that acts of kindness and courage can make a life-saving difference. Their willingness to go beyond their duties and respond immediately during an emergency has earned them the respect and admiration of countless people.

As the story continues to inspire many, the Mangaluru bus crew's selfless rescue effort stands as a heartening example of humanity, compassion, and civic responsibility.