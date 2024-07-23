Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Due to the massive release of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, the Cauvery River is overflowing, threatening nine villages in Kollegala taluk. Villagers are anxious about potential flooding, fearing significant crop loss and disruption. Despite promises, local representatives have failed to construct a permanent relief wall, leaving residents in constant fear during the rainy season.

    Karnataka Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Due to the massive release of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, the Cauvery River is overflowing, posing a severe flood threat to the villages along the river in Kollegala taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

    The residents of nine villages, including Hale Hampapur, Dasanpur, Hale Angalli, and Harale, are anxious as their fields and homes are at risk of being flooded. During the previous flood, these villagers had to move their cattle to a shelter in Kollegala. The entire population of Dasanpur had to relocate to Kollegala. If another flood occurs, it will severely disrupt the lives of these villagers, causing significant crop loss. The local representatives and officials have failed to construct a permanent relief wall to protect these areas.

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    The plan to build a barrier to prevent water from inundating the riverside villages remains unfulfilled. Whenever there is a flood, the local representatives promise to construct a barrier wall but fail to act, leaving the villagers in constant fear and anxiety during the rainy season. The villagers recall the significant losses they suffered in previous floods and believe that a permanent barrier would have prevented such situations.

    Currently, the villagers are in a state of fear, uncertain about when the next flood will strike. If the outflows from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs continue to increase, the nine villages of Kollegala could be submerged. The villagers hope for a decrease in the outflow rates to avoid flooding. However, they urge the authorities to take immediate action and prepare for the potential flood situation to ensure their safety.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts vkp

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8 july 23 2024 anr

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    Goa government imposes temporary ban on visiting world famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns vkp

    Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

    Bengaluru Microsoft techie becomes auto driver during weekends to combat loneliness Internet in splits vkp

    Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

    Karnataka JDS MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case vkp

    Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case

    Recent Stories

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read social media reactions RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts vkp

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    Budget 2024: SBI to Indus Towers, Stocks to watch on July 23, 2024

    Budget 2024: SBI to Indus Towers, Stocks to watch on July 23, 2024

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47000 in one click mvd fake message; Here is how anr

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47,000 in one click; Here's how

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon