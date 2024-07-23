Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

Due to the massive release of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, the Cauvery River is overflowing, threatening nine villages in Kollegala taluk. Villagers are anxious about potential flooding, fearing significant crop loss and disruption. Despite promises, local representatives have failed to construct a permanent relief wall, leaving residents in constant fear during the rainy season.

The residents of nine villages, including Hale Hampapur, Dasanpur, Hale Angalli, and Harale, are anxious as their fields and homes are at risk of being flooded. During the previous flood, these villagers had to move their cattle to a shelter in Kollegala. The entire population of Dasanpur had to relocate to Kollegala. If another flood occurs, it will severely disrupt the lives of these villagers, causing significant crop loss. The local representatives and officials have failed to construct a permanent relief wall to protect these areas.



The plan to build a barrier to prevent water from inundating the riverside villages remains unfulfilled. Whenever there is a flood, the local representatives promise to construct a barrier wall but fail to act, leaving the villagers in constant fear and anxiety during the rainy season. The villagers recall the significant losses they suffered in previous floods and believe that a permanent barrier would have prevented such situations.

Currently, the villagers are in a state of fear, uncertain about when the next flood will strike. If the outflows from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs continue to increase, the nine villages of Kollegala could be submerged. The villagers hope for a decrease in the outflow rates to avoid flooding. However, they urge the authorities to take immediate action and prepare for the potential flood situation to ensure their safety.

