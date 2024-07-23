Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a bill to divide Bengaluru into five districts, creating the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). This new entity will manage planning and finances over 1400 sq km, incorporating 5-10 corporations. The BBMP will be restructured, and the Chief Minister will chair the GBA. The bill will be tabled in the assembly tomorrow.

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a bill to divide Bengaluru, also known as the Garden City, into five districts. This proposal, aimed at creating the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), will be tabled in the assembly tomorrow.

    The formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority will grant it planning and financial management powers over approximately 1400 square kilometres. The GBA will encompass 1 to 10 corporations, covering an area of 950 square kilometres, while the existing 708 square kilometres under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be restructured.

    Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

    The draft bill also proposes the creation of around 400 wards. As per the proposal, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) will lose its planning authority but will continue to undertake large infrastructure projects.

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

    The Chief Minister will serve as the chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority. There will be between 5 and 10 corporations within the GBA, each overseen by a commissioner. Various agencies, including Water Board, BDA, and BESCOM, will come under the jurisdiction of Greater Bengaluru. The BBMP will be divided into East, West, South, North, and Central divisions.

    The expanded Greater Bengaluru will cover areas such as Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Anekal, and Bengaluru's rural regions. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill - 2024 has received cabinet approval, paving the way for decentralization of power at various levels under the GBA.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8 july 23 2024 anr

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    Goa government imposes temporary ban on visiting world famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns vkp

    Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

    Bengaluru Microsoft techie becomes auto driver during weekends to combat loneliness Internet in splits vkp

    Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

    Karnataka JDS MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna granted bail by Bengaluru court in same-sex harassment case

    Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank anr

    Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank

    Recent Stories

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read social media reactions RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

    Budget 2024: SBI to Indus Towers, Stocks to watch on July 23, 2024

    Budget 2024: SBI to Indus Towers, Stocks to watch on July 23, 2024

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47000 in one click mvd fake message; Here is how anr

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47,000 in one click; Here's how

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon