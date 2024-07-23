Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a bill to divide Bengaluru into five districts, creating the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). This new entity will manage planning and finances over 1400 sq km, incorporating 5-10 corporations. The BBMP will be restructured, and the Chief Minister will chair the GBA. The bill will be tabled in the assembly tomorrow.

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a bill to divide Bengaluru, also known as the Garden City, into five districts. This proposal, aimed at creating the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), will be tabled in the assembly tomorrow.

The formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority will grant it planning and financial management powers over approximately 1400 square kilometres. The GBA will encompass 1 to 10 corporations, covering an area of 950 square kilometres, while the existing 708 square kilometres under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be restructured.



Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

The draft bill also proposes the creation of around 400 wards. As per the proposal, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) will lose its planning authority but will continue to undertake large infrastructure projects.



Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

The Chief Minister will serve as the chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority. There will be between 5 and 10 corporations within the GBA, each overseen by a commissioner. Various agencies, including Water Board, BDA, and BESCOM, will come under the jurisdiction of Greater Bengaluru. The BBMP will be divided into East, West, South, North, and Central divisions.

The expanded Greater Bengaluru will cover areas such as Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Anekal, and Bengaluru's rural regions. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill - 2024 has received cabinet approval, paving the way for decentralization of power at various levels under the GBA.

Latest Videos