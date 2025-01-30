Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

Karnataka saw a worrying 33,621 teenage pregnancies between 2021-22 and 2023-24, reflecting a larger pattern over the past decade. A district-level breakdown shows Bengaluru Urban leading with 4,324 teen pregnancies, followed by Vijayanagar (2,468), Ballari (2,283), Belagavi (2,224), and Mysuru (1,930).

Experts suggest that while increased awareness and strict implementation of the Pocso Act, which requires healthcare providers to report pregnancies among minors, have contributed to the rise in reported cases, other factors such as socioeconomic conditions, easy internet access, social media influences, family instability, and insufficient sex education are also playing a role.

Naganna Gowda, the chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighted the impact of social media in exposing young people to inappropriate content, which can lead to risky behaviors at a young age.

He said, as quoted as TOI, "Teenagers are influenced often by what they see online, leading to impulsive decisions and early relationships, which can result in unintended pregnancies."

According to data from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of teen pregnancies has varied over the years. There were 11,792 cases in 2021-22, which rose to 13,198 in 2022-23, before dropping to 8,631 in 2023-24. This recent decrease may indicate that awareness campaigns and preventive actions are starting to show positive results.



Latest Videos