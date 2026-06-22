In Karnataka's Ballari district, farmers collectively funded and repaired a crucial 3.5-km service road to their fields. The road had deteriorated dangerously, causing accidents. After their repeated requests for government assistance were ignored, approximately 150 farmers raised nearly Rs 3 lakh for the repairs.

Farmers in the Mustagatte canal region near Kurugodu in Karnataka's Ballari district have drawn attention after pooling their own resources to repair a crucial service road leading to their agricultural fields.

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The 3.5-kilometre stretch, built alongside the canal, serves as the only access route to nearly 500 acres of irrigated farmland. Over the years, the road had deteriorated badly, developing deep potholes that became waterlogged during the monsoon, making travel extremely dangerous for farmers. Several accidents were reported, with some farmers suffering fractures after falling into the potholes.

Farmers Pool Resources to Restore Lifeline Road

Despite repeatedly raising the issue with local representatives and officials from the irrigation department, the farmers received no assistance. Left with no alternative, around 150 farmers came together and contributed Rs 2,000 per acre, raising nearly Rs 3 lakh for the repairs.

Using tractors, JCB machines, and gravel, the farmers restored the entire stretch, ensuring safer access to their fields.

“We had collected money and repaired the road ourselves three years ago as well. But last year's heavy rains completely destroyed it, leaving behind massive potholes. Since the officials and politicians didn't pay any attention, we had to step in and fix it again,” the farmers said.

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Those involved in the initiative included Thangi Sureshappa, Basavaraja, Kareppa, Nagaraja, Murunne Basavaraja, Pujari Siddabasappa, Pujari Gangadhara, Shilappanavara Veeresha, T. Mallikarjuna, and Gollara Nagaraja, among others.

Repeated Appeals Went Unheard

Farmer Kareppanavara Lokesha said the community had approached government officials and elected representatives several times seeking repairs, but their requests were ignored.

“We told the officials and our local leaders about our problems many times, but nobody bothered to even look. That’s why we repaired the road with our own money,” he said.

Government Promises Permanent Solution

Responding to the issue, G. Ramareddy, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Minor Irrigation Department, said a proposal seeking special government funds for the construction of the service road had already been submitted.

“A request for special funds has been sent to the government to build the service road for the farmers. The road will be repaired as soon as the funds are released,” he said.

The farmers' collective effort has been widely praised as an example of community action in the face of administrative neglect.

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