A 25-year-old competitive exam aspirant from Yadgir district died of a heart attack in Dharwad while preparing for government recruitment exams. Friends rushed him to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, but he died before treatment.

A 25-year-old competitive exam aspirant died after suffering a heart attack in Dharwad on Wednesday, while in a separate incident in Koppal district, a 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after struggling with chronic stomach pain. Both incidents have left the families devastated and prompted police investigations.

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Competitive Exam Aspirant Dies Of Heart Attack

The deceased has been identified as Maruti Kalaburagi, a native of Surapur in Yadgir district. Maruti had moved to Dharwad three years ago with aspirations of securing a government job and was preparing for various competitive examinations.

He was staying in a rented room in the city while attending coaching classes. Early on Wednesday morning, Maruti reportedly complained of severe chest pain. His friends immediately attempted to take him to a hospital for treatment. However, he suffered a massive heart attack and died before receiving medical attention.

Family Left Devastated

After being informed of the tragedy, Maruti's family rushed to Dharwad. Scenes of grief unfolded as relatives mourned the sudden loss of the young aspirant, whose dreams of a brighter future were cut short.

The Suburban Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Unmarried Woman Ends Life After Struggling With Chronic Pain

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Hulihyder village of Kanakagiri taluk in Koppal district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Gauramma Jenjeri, had recently become engaged to Yamanuraswamy from Murlanahalli village. The marriage had reportedly been fixed about 20 days ago.

Family Says She Was Distressed By Ongoing Illness

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Huligemma Jenjeri, Gauramma had been suffering from persistent stomach pain for the past two to three years. Despite undergoing treatment at a private hospital, her condition reportedly did not improve.

Police said she allegedly took the extreme step while she was alone at home. The Kanakagiri Police have registered a case based on her mother's complaint and have initiated further investigation.