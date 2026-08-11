Two migrant workers were killed and three others injured after a mud wall collapsed at a BDA underpass construction site near Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Rescue teams recovered the bodies, while authorities ordered an investigation.

Two migrant workers were killed and three others injured after a mud wall collapsed at a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) underpass construction site on Dr Rajkumar Punyabhumi Road near Kanteerava Studio on Monday morning. The incident occurred within the Nandini Layout police station limits, triggering a challenging rescue operation as workers were trapped in a nearly 20-foot-deep pit.

The accident occurred at around 11:19 am when workers at the site were pumping out water. A large section of the mud wall suddenly gave way and collapsed into the pit, trapping five workers underneath. The collapse is suspected to have been caused by construction debris that had accumulated on top of the wall following heavy rain the previous day.

Around 20 workers were reportedly present at the construction site when the incident occurred. Some workers had reportedly stepped away for a snack shortly before the collapse, potentially preventing a larger tragedy.

Two Workers Killed, Three Injured

The two deceased workers have been identified as Sonaram, 26, from Odisha, and Parimal, 31, from Jharkhand. They were trapped under the soil and died after being buried in the collapse.

Three other workers, identified as Sadanand, Sunil and Irmiyaz, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The victims are migrant workers from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, according to officials.

Challenging Rescue Operation

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the construction site after receiving information about the accident and began rescue operations.

Rescuers managed to recover Sonaram’s body relatively quickly. However, while teams were attempting to retrieve Parimal, another section of the mud wall reportedly collapsed, making the rescue operation more difficult and dangerous.

After sustained efforts, rescue personnel eventually recovered Parimal’s body from beneath the soil.

DCP Confirms Investigation Into Accident

North Division DCP BS Nemegouda inspected the site and said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said a serious incident had occurred around 11 am in the Nandini Layout police station limits, where five workers were carrying out work when the landslide-like collapse occurred.

According to the DCP, two workers were trapped under the soil. One was rescued and taken to hospital but later died. Rescue teams were working to recover the other worker’s body.

The DCP also said the work was being carried out for the BDA and that the police were investigating the project and the circumstances that led to the collapse.

He added that the workers were from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

BDA Orders Immediate Investigation

BDA Commissioner Captain Manivannan ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment.

He also instructed the contractor to pay compensation to the families of the deceased workers within 24 hours.

The investigation is expected to examine the safety arrangements at the construction site, including the condition of the mud wall, the accumulation of construction debris and the measures taken to protect workers from potential collapses.

MLA Blames Officials For Negligence

Local MLA K. Gopalaiah, who visited the accident site, said the collapse was caused by debris that had accumulated following the previous day’s rain.

He criticised the officials for what he described as negligence and called for accountability over the incident.

“The officials are directly responsible for this carelessness,” he said, adding that he would urge the government to provide proper compensation to the families of the workers who lost their lives.

Safety Concerns At BDA Construction Site

The incident has raised concerns over worker safety at major construction sites in Bengaluru, particularly those involving deep excavations and underground infrastructure.

The police investigation will look into whether proper safety measures were in place at the BDA underpass construction site and whether any safety violations contributed to the collapse.

With two workers losing their lives and three others sustaining injuries, authorities are now expected to examine the construction site and safety procedures in detail to prevent similar accidents in the future.