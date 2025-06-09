A rare 16th-century stone inscription in the Tigalari script has been discovered at Bhimanakatte Mutt in Thirthahalli, Karnataka. It mentions Vrindavana service by Sri Vasudeva Tirtha and sheds light on the region's spiritual heritage.

Thirthahalli: A rare stone inscription in the ancient Tigalari script has been discovered at the Bhimasetu Muni Vrinda Mutt in Bhimanakatte, Thirthahalli taluk, by noted history researcher LS Raghavendra. This seven-line inscription, engraved on the Tulsi Katte within the Mutt premises, marks the first-ever discovery of a Tigalari script inscription in Thirthahalli taluk.

Inscription reveals Vrindavana service by Vasudeva Tirtha

The inscription refers to Vrindavana service offered by Sri Vasudeva Tirtha, a past pontiff of the Mutt, and suggests that he was responsible for constructing the Vrindavanas (sacred tombs) of his predecessors. These Vrindavanas are still present on the Mutt premises, emphasising the Mutt’s continued tradition of honouring past pontiffs.

16th-century origin and second Halegannada inscription

Paleographic analysis suggests that the inscription dates back to the 16th century. In addition to the Tigalari script inscription, another stone inscription in Halegannada (Old Kannada) was found on another part of the Tulsi Vrundavana. This ten-line inscription records a donation of a garden and a water tank to the deity Ramachandra during the Nala year, although further details are missing.

Daily worship linked to past pontiffs

The presence of these inscriptions indicates that the daily worship performed at the Tulsi Vrundavana is likely dedicated to the Mutt’s earlier pontiffs. The inscriptions offer valuable insight into the lineage, rituals, and charitable acts of the Mutt’s spiritual leaders.

Local collaboration in discovery and deciphering

The discovery was made possible through a tip from Srinivasa B, a teacher at the Mutt. The inscriptions were deciphered with assistance from Prof. GK Devaraja Swami and Arpita, lending scholarly insight into the historical and linguistic aspects of the find.

The discovery of this rare inscription is a significant milestone in the historical and cultural mapping of Thirthahalli taluk, and a source of pride for the local community.

About the Tigalari script

The Tigalari script is a Brahmic script traditionally used to write Sanskrit and Tulu in parts of coastal Karnataka and northern Kerala. It was widely used by scholars, especially in religious and literary manuscripts between the 14th and 18th centuries. Today, it is considered a rare and culturally significant script.