A farmer in Hassan suffered a major loss after an accidental fire destroyed his haystack worth over ₹80,000. The fodder, bought using a loan, was reduced to ashes. Villagers have urged authorities to provide immediate relief and compensation.

In a deeply distressing incident reported from Vedavathi village in Dudda hobli of Hassan taluk, a farmer suffered a severe setback after his entire haystack was destroyed in an accidental fire. The fodder, which had been purchased using borrowed money, was meant to sustain his cattle for the coming months. The sudden blaze not only wiped out his resources but also pushed the farmer and his family into a difficult financial situation.

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Farmer Suffers Heavy Loss

The haystack belonged to a farmer, Rangaswamy, and reportedly contained five to six truckloads of fodder, valued at over ₹80,000. The fire completely reduced the stock to ashes, leaving nothing behind for his cattle.

Fire Engulfs Haystack Within Minutes

According to reports, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire haystack within minutes. Upon receiving information, the Hassan Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Villagers Join Rescue Efforts

Local residents also extended support to the firefighters in dousing the flames. Narayanagowda, a Rover with the Bharat Scouts and Guides, actively participated in the efforts to contain the fire.

Farmer Expresses Distress

Speaking to the media, a distraught Rangaswamy said he had taken a loan to purchase and store the fodder for his cattle.

“The fire has destroyed everything. Feeding my cattle has now become a major challenge,” he said.

Demand for Compensation

The incident has resulted in a significant financial loss, pushing the farmer into crisis. Villagers have urged the district administration and concerned authorities to provide immediate relief and compensation to support the affected family.