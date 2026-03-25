The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for 17 Karnataka districts as thunderstorms, lightning, and rain are expected across the state till March 30. Coastal areas may see heavy showers, while Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka will experience moderate rainfall.

Several parts of Karnataka have been witnessing intermittent rainfall over the past few days, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this wet spell is set to continue, with forecasts indicating rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across the state until March 30. As a precautionary measure, a Yellow Alert has been issued for 17 districts, warning residents to remain vigilant. While coastal regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall, Bengaluru and surrounding areas are expected to experience moderate showers.

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Weather Conditions in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy over the coming days. Thunderstorms may develop during the evening hours, with a higher likelihood of rainfall at night. The IMD has advised residents to take necessary precautions, including avoiding shelter under trees during thunderstorms and exercising extra caution while driving in wet conditions.

Yellow Alert Across Key Regions

A Yellow Alert has been declared for several districts across North Karnataka, the Malnad region, and parts of South Interior Karnataka. Authorities have urged people in these areas to remain cautious, especially in regions prone to strong winds and lightning activity.

Heavy Rain Likely in Coastal Karnataka

Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. Residents in these areas should prepare for intense showers and possible disruptions.

Malnad Region to See Strong Winds and Rain

In the Malnad belt, districts including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has warned that wind speeds may increase during thunderstorms, posing potential risks.

Rain Activity in North Karnataka

North Karnataka is also expected to witness active weather conditions. Districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad, and Haveri may experience rainfall along with strong winds.

Moderate Rainfall in South Interior Karnataka

Parts of South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive moderate rainfall, particularly during the evening and night hours.

Areas Likely to Receive Moderate Rain

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Mysuru

Tumakuru

Districts Under Yellow Alert

Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Ballari, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

Residents across the state are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions as weather conditions evolve.