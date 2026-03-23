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UP Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Cooler Day with Cloudy Skies; Check Your City's Forecast
On March 23, 2026, Uttar Pradesh will see a mix of sun and clouds with warm but more pleasant conditions. Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj may have mild temperatures and slight chances of rain.
UP Weather on Monday
Uttar Pradesh will see a mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday, March 23, bringing slightly more pleasant conditions compared to previous hot days. While temperatures will remain warm, some cloud cover and a chance of rain in places may offer brief relief. Nights will stay mild across the state.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have a pleasant day with intervals of sun and clouds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel may rise to 34°C, making the afternoon a bit warm despite the comfortable conditions.
Noida
Noida is likely to remain cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the day. The temperature may climb to 31°C, with a minimum near 18°C. The real feel will be around 32°C, and occasional clouds may help reduce the intensity of the heat.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will see sunshine mixed with high clouds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 32°C, while the minimum will stay close to 19°C. The real feel will be around 32°C, bringing a warm but fairly steady day.
Overall, the state will experience balanced weather with warm days and some cloud cover, making conditions feel a little easier compared to earlier heat. People can expect a mix of sunshine and shade through the day.
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