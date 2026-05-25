Passengers and tourists visiting Karnataka’s famous Arasalu railway station, known for Malgudi Days, have raised concerns over poor sanitation, lack of toilets, drinking water and lighting, sparking outrage over neglect and poor maintenance.

Arasalu railway station in Shivamogga district, which earned nationwide recognition as the iconic ‘Malgudi’ station from the legendary television series Malgudi Days, is today facing severe neglect and a complete lack of basic amenities. Despite its historical and cultural significance and the establishment of the Malgudi Museum to preserve the legacy of the popular serial, passengers visiting the station continue to struggle with poor infrastructure, unhygienic surroundings and the absence of essential facilities.

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The station remains crowded throughout the day with regular passengers, tourists and devotees travelling to different parts of Karnataka. However, commuters allege that railway authorities have failed to maintain even basic standards at the station. Regular passengers, including Gayatri Vinayak, Sushila Moodagra K, Geetha Annappa, Seetharajappa, Geetha Karibasappa and Vedavati, have expressed frustration over the poor upkeep and lack of passenger-friendly facilities.

No Toilets, No Water, Only Hardship

Several important trains, including the Talaguppa-Shivamogga-Bengaluru-Mysuru Intercity and other passenger services, operate on this route daily. Arasalu railway station serves as an important transit point for passengers travelling to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Talaguppa, Jog, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapura, Kundapura and Udupi, besides pilgrims heading to Kodachadri, Kollur, Hombuja and Sigandur.

The station is considered a lifeline for office-goers, job seekers, students and people visiting relatives. However, passengers say the complete absence of basic amenities has turned travel into a difficult experience.

According to commuters, the station has no proper toilets or drinking water facilities. Water supply to the existing toilets is reportedly unavailable, making them unusable. At night, inadequate lighting leaves large parts of the station in darkness, raising safety concerns, especially for women, children and elderly passengers.

Passengers have also complained about poor sanitation, garbage accumulation and the unhygienic condition of the premises. Women and young girls are reportedly forced to use open areas or nearby bushes due to the unusable toilets.

“For passengers travelling long distances to Bengaluru or Mysuru, especially women, children and senior citizens, the situation is extremely difficult. We are travelling to the state capital on a budget, but the lack of even a basic toilet facility at the famous Malgudi station is causing immense hardship,” passengers said.

Heavy Passenger Movement At The Station

Arasalu station witnesses significant passenger movement every day. The Mysuru-Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Talaguppa Intercity reaches the station at around 5.50 am, while the Bengaluru-bound Intercity departs at 6.20 pm. In addition, a Shivamogga passenger train arrives between 7.45 am and 8 am.

With multiple trains halting at the station daily and hundreds of passengers depending on it, commuters argue that the absence of basic facilities reflects serious negligence on the part of the authorities.

Irony Of The ‘Malgudi Museum’

Tourists from across Karnataka visit Arasalu to see the famous Malgudi Museum and experience the nostalgia associated with Malgudi Days. However, visitors are often disappointed by the poor condition of the railway station.

Passengers point out that there are no nearby hotels, no proper toilet facilities and not even a functioning drinking water unit at the station. The toilets reportedly have broken doors and remain poorly maintained, highlighting what commuters describe as administrative failure and neglect.

Demand For Immediate Action

Passengers and local residents are now urging senior railway officials and Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra to intervene and address the long-pending issues at the Arasalu ‘Malgudi’ railway station and museum.

They have demanded immediate steps to improve sanitation, restore water supply, provide proper lighting and ensure basic amenities for the thousands of passengers and tourists visiting the station every month.