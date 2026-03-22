IMD Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
The weather in the Telugu states is acting up. The IMD has warned that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect rains, strong winds, and lightning in the next 24 hours. They have already issued alerts for several districts.
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Partly cloudy skies over Hyderabad
Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies today. The morning might feel a bit cool, but the sun will get stronger in the afternoon. The city's maximum temperature will likely be between 32°C and 34°C, with a minimum of around 22°C. The weather department says some parts of the city could get light showers in the evening. Hot winds might also blow during the afternoon. Officials have confirmed that the air quality is at a normal level.
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Yellow alert for some districts in Telangana
Moist winds from the Bay of Bengal have created rainy conditions in parts of Telangana. Because of this, the weather department has declared a yellow alert for the northern and eastern districts. They expect thunderstorms in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam. Meanwhile, temperatures in Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Mahbubnagar might cross 36°C.
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Changing weather across the country
According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to spread across East, Central, and Northeast India. People can expect lightning, gusty winds, and even hailstorms in some places. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim might see widespread rain until the 24th. Gangetic West Bengal could experience winds up to 80 km/h. Odisha also has a forecast for strong winds and hailstorms. The northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely get widespread rain, while Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh could see heavy showers in some spots.
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Possibility of lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh
The Disaster Management Authority has warned about possible lightning strikes in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Areas in Alluri, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Prakasam districts might get moderate rain with thunderstorms. Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Nellore, and YSR Kadapa districts could see light rain. Officials have issued a red alert for some districts and a yellow alert for others.
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Precautions for farmers and public
Officials are advising farmers to take special care of crops that are ready for harvesting. During thunderstorms, do not stand under trees. It's also dangerous to be near electric poles or in open areas. They also suggest reducing the use of electronic devices at home during lightning. Medical experts recommend avoiding direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm, as the UV index is hitting 9. Since these conditions might bring rain for the next two to three days, officials are asking both the public and farmers to stay alert.
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