5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Precautions for farmers and public

Officials are advising farmers to take special care of crops that are ready for harvesting. During thunderstorms, do not stand under trees. It's also dangerous to be near electric poles or in open areas. They also suggest reducing the use of electronic devices at home during lightning. Medical experts recommend avoiding direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm, as the UV index is hitting 9. Since these conditions might bring rain for the next two to three days, officials are asking both the public and farmers to stay alert.