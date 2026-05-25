The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an ₹11.4 crore road project in Mandya ahead of the expected visit of former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to Hallegere village for an international yoga and meditation centre event.

The Karnataka government has approved a major infrastructure development project worth ₹11.4 crore in Mandya district ahead of the expected visit of former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to Hallegere village. The proposed visit has triggered large-scale preparations in the region, with authorities planning several civic and infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the high-profile event and improve connectivity to the village.

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The Karnataka Cabinet has granted approval for the development of a 7.5-kilometre road from S.I. Kodihalli Gate on the outskirts of Mandya to Hallegere village. Officials said the road project is aimed at ensuring smooth access to the venue where an international yoga and meditation centre is set to be established.

The yoga and meditation centre is being developed by the Bhutayi Trust, founded by US-based NRI doctor Dr Lakshminarasimhamurthy. The foundation stone laying ceremony for the project is expected to attract several prominent national and international personalities.

Preparations Underway In Hallegere

With the possibility of a high-profile gathering in the village, district authorities have intensified preparations and conducted surveys to identify infrastructure requirements.

Officials are planning multiple civic improvements, including the construction of a helipad, road development, drainage systems, streetlights and drinking water facilities. The administration aims to ensure that the village is fully equipped to host dignitaries and visitors attending the event.

Cabinet Approves ₹11.4 Crore For Road Project

Earlier, a delegation led by Mandya District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking government support for the proposed infrastructure works.

The Chief Minister reportedly responded positively to the request. Following the discussions, the Karnataka Cabinet has now officially approved the release of ₹11.4 crore for the construction and development of the 7.5-kilometre stretch connecting S.I. Kodihalli Gate to Hallegere village.

Dalai Lama Also Expected To Attend

Apart from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the event is also expected to be attended by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and several other distinguished guests.

The anticipated visit has generated considerable attention in Mandya district, with local authorities accelerating preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.