An Amazon employee's Instagram post about her conversation with a female auto driver in Bengaluru has gone viral. The driver's simple yet powerful motivation for choosing her profession—for the independence and freedom it provides over domestic work—has inspired millions online.

Many people on social media were moved by the touching story an Amazon employee in Bengaluru wrote about her interaction with a female auto driver, whose straightforward yet impactful motivation for pursuing the career. Taking to Instagram, Shreyashi Sinha posted a video showing the woman driver behind the wheel of an auto rickshaw as she opened up about work, independence and freedom.

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In the text overlaid on the clip, Sinha shared that the driver had come to pick her up but was facing some issue with her phone. She then asked Sinha to guide her with the directions. What began as a casual ride soon turned into a meaningful conversation.

While speaking to the driver, Sinha asked her what made her choose to drive an auto. The woman’s reply, shared by Sinha in the post, was direct and full of confidence.

She wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, 'Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana, kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu. I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.”

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Since then, the post has received over 3 million views, and many people have praised the woman's character and the respect she attached to her profession.

Netizens React

Many individuals referred to the driver as an inspiration in the comments section. "This is what real independence looks like," a user said. "Her confidence is more powerful than any motivational speech," said another. "Respect for every woman who chooses her own path," said a third user.

Many also commended Sinha for drawing attention to the narrative. One user commented, "Such stories deserve to be shared more often." "This made my day," said another.

"Work is work, and she has chosen dignity with freedom," a user said. "Bengaluru has so many hidden stories like this," said another commenter. Another user said, "Her smile says everything."