- Home
- Karnataka News
- KSRTC Bengaluru to Hampi Pallakki Sleeper Bus Service: Check Timings, Route, Fare and Online Booking Details Here
KSRTC Bengaluru to Hampi Pallakki Sleeper Bus Service: Check Timings, Route, Fare and Online Booking Details Here
KSRTC operates a Pallakki non-AC sleeper bus service between Bengaluru and Hampi, offering overnight travel with multiple stops and affordable fares. The bus runs daily from Majestic, covering key points en route and reaching Hampi by morning.
Direct Bus From Bengaluru To Hampi For Hassle-Free Travel
Planning a summer vacation to Hampi? A direct bus service from Bengaluru city makes the journey simple and convenient. If you depart from Bengaluru at night, you can reach Hampi by morning and enjoy a full day exploring its historic beauty.
Passengers can also return to Bengaluru by the same bus in the evening. This service offers a comfortable and time-saving travel option for tourists. The article includes all essential details such as timings and fare information for this bus route.
Daily Night Service From Majestic Station
The non-AC sleeper Pallakki bus (2259BNGHMP) from Bengaluru to Hampi starts its journey daily at 10:59 pm from Majestic Bus Station.
The bus reaches Hospet by 6 am the next day and arrives in Hampi by around 6:30 am. This service operates every day of the week, offering a convenient overnight travel option for passengers.
The ticket fare for this route is ₹832, making it an affordable choice for travellers heading to Hampi for tourism or vacation.
Bus Stops And Route To Hampi
This bus, which starts its journey from BS Terminal 1 at Majestic, has scheduled stops at Navarang Park, Yeshwantpur near Govardhan Theatre, Goraguntepalya (KLE Dental College), Jalahalli Cross, and Nelamangala (Kunigal Bypass).
It then proceeds towards Hampi via Chitradurga and Kudligi before reaching its final destination.
Hampi To Bengaluru Pallakki Sleeper Bus Service
The Pallakki sleeper bus (2001HMPBNG) starts its journey from Hampi bus station at 8 pm. It reaches Hospet station en route, where it halts before continuing its journey.
From Hospet, the bus departs at 8.30 pm and proceeds towards Bengaluru, reaching Majestic Bus Station at around 4.30 am the next day. From there, it further stops at Shantinagar Bus Station before completing its journey.
How To Book Tickets?
Passengers can book tickets through the KSRTC official website. In addition to the direct bus service, travellers can also reach Hospet and then proceed to Hampi, as there are frequent bus services available from Bengaluru to Hospet.
For more information and ticket bookings, visit the KSRTC website: https://ksrtc.in/
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.