Planning a summer vacation to Hampi? A direct bus service from Bengaluru city makes the journey simple and convenient. If you depart from Bengaluru at night, you can reach Hampi by morning and enjoy a full day exploring its historic beauty.

Passengers can also return to Bengaluru by the same bus in the evening. This service offers a comfortable and time-saving travel option for tourists. The article includes all essential details such as timings and fare information for this bus route.