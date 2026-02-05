Air India Offer: Flight Tickets for ₹1,499, Cheaper Than Bus Fares
Air India is offering a fantastic opportunity for travelers with its "Namaste World Sale." Under this offer, you can book flight tickets starting from just ₹1,499.
Air India, a top Indian airline, launched its “Namaste World Sale” for super cheap flights. This is great news for many, as high fares made flying a dream. Now, you can book domestic flights starting at just ₹1,499!
Indians usually prefer trains for long distances due to low cost. While flying is faster, high fares made it unaffordable for many. Now, with airline sales, even middle and lower-income people can enjoy air travel.
In this Namaste World Sale, Economy tickets start at ₹1,499, Premium Economy at ₹2,249, and Business Class at ₹9,999. On some routes, these prices are even lower than luxury bus fares, grabbing travelers' attention.
To use this offer, book tickets by February 5, 2026, for travel between February 11 and December 31, 2026. A one-time date change is allowed. International return tickets start from ₹12,676.
This offer applies only to Air India flights for one-way and round trips. Seats are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Blackout dates apply on certain days, including March 8 and April 2.
