    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case

    Prajwal Revanna is facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting a domestic helper, with evidence including spot inspections, biological and physical samples, scientific data, mobile and digital records, and circumstantial evidence. Expert opinions were incorporated into the chargesheet to substantiate the claims.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a detailed chargesheet against former Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna. The chargesheet, spanning 2,144 pages, was submitted to the Special People's Court in Bengaluru and outlined serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

    The case gained massive attention when explicit videos, allegedly featuring Revanna, were leaked ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for the Hassan constituency, where he was a candidate. Revanna claimed that the videos were morphed and has filed a complaint to counter the allegations.

    The charges involve accusations against both Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, a JDS MLA. The victim, a domestic cook, alleged repeated instances of harassment by the Revanna duo, including her daughter. These allegations led to Prajwal Revanna's suspension from the JDS, and he has been in custody since his arrest on May 31.

    The SIT's chargesheet addressed three cases of sexual assault and one case of sexual harassment. The ongoing investigation has significant legal and political implications, reflecting the seriousness of the charges and the broader impact on the political landscape.

