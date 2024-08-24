Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udupi SHOCKER! Hindu girl gang raped by Muslim youths in Karkala; check details

    According to the police, Altaf invited the woman to meet him on Friday afternoon. Once she arrived, he, along with two of his friends, offered her a beer that had been allegedly laced with drugs. After consuming the drink, the woman was allegedly assaulted by all three men.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident in Udupi district, a young woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Karkala. The victim, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, had reportedly been lured by one of the accused, Altaf, whom she had met on Instagram.

    According to the police, Altaf invited the woman to meet him on Friday afternoon. Once she arrived, he, along with two of his friends, offered her a beer that had been allegedly laced with drugs. After consuming the drink, the woman was allegedly assaulted by all three men.

    Weather alert! IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; all you need to know

    Following the attack, the accused fled, leaving the victim near her home. The incident came to light when the woman's parents reported the crime to the police, leading to the arrest of Altaf. Pro-Hindu activists gathered at the police station, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

    Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun Kumar, confirmed the arrest of Altaf and another suspect, Suber, who had allegedly supplied the beer. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized, and an investigation is underway. The victim is currently being treated at Manipal KMC Hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

