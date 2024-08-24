Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

    A 19-year-old woman from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of issuing a ‘triple talaq’ after she praised the BJP-led governments at both the state and national levels.

    A 19-year-old woman from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of issuing a ‘triple talaq’ after she praised the BJP-led governments at both the state and national levels. The woman, Mariam Shareef, also alleges that she was subjected to severe physical abuse by her husband, mother-in-law, and other in-laws.

    According to Mariam’s complaint, her husband Arshad, who she married in December 2023, became enraged after she praised the development work in Ayodhya during a recent visit. The praise was directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Mariam reported that her husband’s anger led to a series of violent incidents. He first sent her back to her parents' home and later divorced her, allegedly throwing a pan of hot lentils at her. She described how her admiration for the transformation of Ayodhya led to physical abuse by her husband and his family. "I said that Yogiji and Modiji had done a wonderful job. My husband and my in-laws did not like it. They abused me and beat me up,” Mariam said.

    The situation escalated when, on August 5, after a disagreement over political views, Arshad pronounced ‘talaq’ three times, a practice referred to as 'triple talaq.' Mariam claims her mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened, beating her while her husband attempted to strangle her. He also reportedly threw a vessel of hot dal on her during the confrontation.

    “On Aug 5, he began abusing the CM and the PM. He then pronounced ‘talaq’ three times. When I reacted in shock, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law intervened and hit me, while my husband attempted to strangle me. He then threw a vessel of hot dal on me,” she recounted.

    After initially struggling to file a complaint, Mariam finally lodged her grievance through the integrated grievance redressal services portal and wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 18. The incident prompted the registration of an FIR against Arshad and several other family members, including his brothers Farhan and Shafaf, sister-in-law Simran, mother-in-law Raisa, father-in-law Islam, his sister Kulsum, and a relative. All the accused have been arrested and are currently in jail.

    Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla, confirmed that an investigation is underway following Mariam’s complaint.

