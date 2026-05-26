A Bengaluru software engineer’s viral video of Microsoft’s Paris office has sparked discussion on work-life balance. The clip highlights early log-offs, no after-hours calls, and European work culture, contrasting it with India’s tech work environment.

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has gone viral after sharing a humorous yet insightful tour of Microsoft’s Paris office, triggering widespread discussion on social media about Europe’s well-known work-life balance. Rahul Kaushik, who has been working at Microsoft since January 2024, posted the video on Instagram, offering viewers a glimpse into the tech giant’s workplace culture in France. His light-hearted narration, combined with observations on language barriers, vegetarian food options and European office routines, quickly caught the attention of netizens.

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The video opens with Kaushik reflecting on his experience in Paris. He jokes that while exploring the city, he felt it was probably fortunate he was not born in France, as he does not know the language and would have struggled to manage daily life. At the same time, he admits that the beauty and charm of Paris briefly made him consider an internal transfer to the city.

Office Tour Highlights Cafeteria And Workstation Views

As the tour continues, Kaushik is seen visiting the Microsoft Paris cafeteria, where he humorously notes that the limited vegetarian food options made him rethink the idea of relocating. He mentions that the menu largely consisted of items like croissants and biscuits, a point that many Indian viewers found relatable.

The video also shows his workstation, where he jokingly points out a large electricity pole positioned directly in front of his desk. However, he also highlights the impressive view of the Eiffel Tower visible from the office, adding contrast to the unusual desk setup.

A Day In The Life Of A Software Engineer At Microsoft Paris

The caption of the video reads, “A day in the life of a software engineer at Microsoft Paris”.

However, the segment that drew the most attention online was his observation on office timings and work culture. Kaushik noted that by around 4:30 pm, most desks in the office were already empty, as employees typically wrap up their workday early and leave the office.

European Work Culture Draws Attention Online

He further observed that under European labour norms, employees are generally not expected to take work calls or respond to messages after official working hours. This stands in contrast to the always-on culture often experienced by professionals in many other regions, including India.

The video quickly gained traction online, with social media users drawing comparisons between the relaxed European work environment and the more demanding corporate culture commonly associated with India’s tech industry.

Kaushik concluded his video with a simple but impactful message, stating that work should remain only one part of life and not become life itself. His comment resonated strongly with many professionals online.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “If I capture such view from India office it will increase our stress level due to congestion on road.”

Second user commented: “I work in the west and worked in India too. The reason why these people go home early is bcz they start their day at 8 and they don’t take multiple tea, snacks break.”