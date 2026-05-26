The Congress high command has reportedly asked Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to pave the way for a leadership change, amid speculation that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will take over. The party officially denies this, citing poll discussions as the meeting's agenda.

Amid the prolonged leadership tussle in Karnataka, the Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it. There has been constant speculation over the elevation of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

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Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state.

Congress Downplays Speculation

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states. "Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala) and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else," he added.

Sources Hint at Impending Change

Sources said after discussions concerning Rajya Sabha and Council elections, a separate meeting took place between Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi for over half an hour. The sources said that Siddaramaiah has been asked to pave the way a change, although no deadline has been given to the party's senior leader.

They said Siddaramaiah has been given options, including a Rajya Sabha seat, but final decision is expected after another round of talks between him and Rahul Gandhi.

Long-Standing Leadership Tussle

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The speculation intensified after the Congress leadership invited Siddaramaiah for discussions. The Congress government in the state has completed three years.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister. (ANI)