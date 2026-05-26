Police in Karnataka’s Ballari district rescued over 50 cows from a shed on Golabadi Road near the Old Bypass area after a tip-off from local activists. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident and are questioning those involved.

In a shocking incident reported from Ballari, more than 50 cows were allegedly found crammed inside a single shed on Golabadi Road near the Old Bypass area. The incident came to light after activists from Hindu organisations received information about a large number of cows being kept at the location under suspicious circumstances.

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After reaching the spot and verifying the information, the activists immediately alerted the police. The incident has since sparked concern in the area, with questions being raised about why such a large number of cows were being kept together inside the shed.

Police Conduct Raid After Receiving Information

Acting on the tip-off provided by leaders of Hindu organisations, the Kaulbazar police launched an operation and raided the premises. During the raid, the police reportedly found more than 50 cows inside the shed.

Officials have launched an investigation into the matter and are questioning those associated with the location.

Questions Raised Over Purpose Of Keeping The Cows

The presence of such a large number of cows inside a single shed has raised suspicion among both the police and local residents. According to police sources, the individuals present at the location failed to provide clear explanations about why the cows had been gathered there.

The lack of proper answers has further intensified suspicion surrounding the case.

Allegations Linked To Bakrid Festival

Hindu organisations have alleged that the cows were being collected for illegal transport to s laughterhouses ahead of the upcoming Bakrid festival. However, the police have not officially confirmed these allegations and stated that the investigation is still underway.

Authorities are currently examining all possible angles related to the incident.

Rescued Cows Shifted To Shelter

Police said all the rescued cows are being safely shifted to a goshaala, or cow shelter, for proper care and protection. Officials also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in illegal cattle transportation or related activities.

Despite repeated warnings and enforcement drives, illegal cattle transportation continues to remain a matter of concern in several parts of the state.