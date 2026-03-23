The Karnataka government has ordered a CID probe into allegations against Moodbidri Police Inspector Sandesh. Accused of sexual misconduct, the case was escalated after victims met Home Minister G. Parameshwara, prompting immediate action.

A serious and disturbing case involving a police officer in Bengaluru has prompted swift action from the Government of Karnataka. The case centres on allegations against a Moodabidri Police Inspector, identified as Sandesh, who is accused of demanding sexual favours from women. The gravity of the allegations has raised significant concerns about abuse of power and the safety of women, leading to urgent intervention by senior officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, the victims, along with State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, met Home Minister G Parameshwara to present their accounts. After hearing them, the Home Minister acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and immediately ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe.

Why Was CID Probe Ordered?

During the meeting at the Home Minister’s residence, the victims detailed the harassment they allegedly faced and submitted supporting evidence.

Responding to the matter, G Parameshwara said, “Some of the victims from the Moodabidri incident met me today. Based on the information and details they shared, we need to ascertain the truth. Therefore, I have directed the DG and IGP to transfer the case to the CID for investigation.”

The inspector involved has already been suspended for dereliction of duty.

“We have asked for the report to be submitted at the earliest. The CID probe will help identify all those involved,” he added.

Women’s Commission Steps In

After the meeting, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary addressed the media, emphasising the seriousness of the case.

“The victims shared their ordeal with me, and I felt it was necessary to bring the matter directly to the Home Minister’s attention. I brought them here so that they can receive justice,” she said.

She further added, “The Home Minister listened patiently to the victims. After understanding the gravity of the case, he immediately contacted the Superintendent of Police and instructed that the case be handed over to the CID. The evidence submitted by the victims will play a crucial role in the investigation. The truth will come out soon.”

Trust in the Police Department

The government’s decision to transfer the case to the CID reflects its intent to ensure a fair and transparent investigation while maintaining public confidence in the police system. Authorities have also assured that the victims will be provided with necessary protection and support.

With the case now under CID investigation, attention remains focused on the findings and the course of action that will follow.