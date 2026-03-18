A Moodabidri police inspector was suspended after a viral audio clip exposed alleged sexual misconduct. The action followed a preliminary probe, with officials citing inappropriate behaviour and vowing strict action to protect women's dignity.

In a serious development that raises concerns about accountability within the police force, Moodabidri Police Inspector Sandesh P.G. has been suspended with immediate effect. The order was issued by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy following grave allegations that the officer sought sexual favours from women who approached the station with family disputes. The action comes amid growing public outrage after purported audio and video clips of the inspector’s conduct surfaced online.

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What Led to the Suspension?

The suspension follows a preliminary report submitted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who examined allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against Inspector Sandesh. A viral video and audio clip circulating on social media reportedly showed behaviour deemed highly inappropriate.

According to the report, an indecent phone conversation between the inspector and a woman significantly damaged the reputation of the police department, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

Complainants' Background and Commissioner's Clarification

In a detailed press statement, Commissioner Sudheer Reddy addressed allegations made in the media by Sumati Nayak and Avita Menezes.

He clarified that Sumati Nayak and her sister are involved in an ongoing family dispute, with cases filed against each other. They had also filed a complaint against the inspector. However, the matter is currently on hold due to a stay order issued by the High Court.

The Avita Menezes Case

Regarding Avita Menezes, who accused the inspector of bribery and harassment, the Commissioner stated that her husband has four cases registered against him. Avita herself is also an accused in a case related to the alleged misuse of funds collected for a poor patient’s kidney treatment.

The Commissioner further noted that, at the time of the alleged incident, CCTV footage was available, and two media persons and a lawyer were present. Statements from all of them reportedly indicated that no harassment had taken place during that instance.

Viral Clip Emerges As Key Evidence

However, the Commissioner highlighted a crucial point: the women seen in the viral audio and video clips are different from those who spoke to the media. Although these women have not filed formal complaints, the audio clip itself was considered clear evidence of inappropriate conversation and misconduct.

Based on this evidence, Inspector Sandesh was suspended as a disciplinary measure.

What Next?

The Commissioner has issued a stern warning, stating that any police personnel found disrespecting the dignity of women will face strict action. A detailed internal inquiry against the suspended inspector is now under way.

The department has also urged the affected women to come forward and file formal complaints to support further legal action.