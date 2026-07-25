A Karnataka Legislature committee has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the 356-acre Pilikula Nisargadhama near Mangaluru. The proposal aims to boost tourism, conservation, education, and infrastructure, while securing government funding for the park's development.

A Karnataka Legislature committee has directed officials to immediately prepare a comprehensive master plan for the holistic development of the 356-acre Pilikula Nisargadhama near Mangaluru. The proposed plan aims to secure government approval and transform the sprawling nature park into a premier destination with a strong focus on tourism, environmental conservation, education, and commercial sustainability. The committee also indicated that it would seek adequate budgetary support from the state government once the master plan is finalised.

The Subordinate Legislation Committee of the Karnataka Legislature, chaired by MLA SR Srinivas, issued the directions during a meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat's Netravati Hall in Mangaluru on Friday. Before the meeting, committee members visited Pilikula Nisargadhama on the outskirts of Mangaluru to assess the facilities and review the ongoing development works.

Master Plan to Be Submitted Before Cabinet Meeting

Speaking at the meeting, committee chairman SR Srinivas said several development works at Pilikula remain pending.

"Once the master plan is prepared after discussions with the District In-charge Minister and the Deputy Commissioner, a delegation will meet the Chief Minister to seek adequate funds in the state budget. This will be done before the next Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Mangaluru," he said.

Srinivas added that no decision has yet been taken on whether the government will directly manage the park or develop it under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He also stressed the need to recruit adequate staff to support the park's operations.

Committee Suggests Monthly Cultural Programmes

Committee member Shivakumar suggested organising monthly cultural programmes at Pilikula Nisargadhama to attract more visitors and boost tourism.

Proposal for 'Pilikula Utsav'

Committee member Shivanna proposed organising a 'Pilikula Utsav' on the lines of the popular Karavali Utsav.

"This will encourage tourists from across Karnataka, not just Dakshina Kannada district, to visit in large numbers," he said.

He also recommended free entry for government school students and a 50 per cent concession on entry fees for students from private schools.

Planetarium Needs Technology Upgrade

Committee member Shivakumar observed that the content shown at the Pilikula Planetarium has become outdated.

"We need to introduce new technologies, and the shows should be available in both Kannada and English. Otherwise, it would be better to shut down the planetarium," he said.

Responding to the suggestion, Deputy Commissioner Darshan said there is a proposal to install laser technology at the planetarium at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

"It would be helpful if this expenditure could be covered under a PPP model," he added.

Officials Highlight Funding and Staff Shortage

When MLA Sharavana sought details of the government funding received over the past three years, officials informed the committee that Pilikula received ₹6.7 crore in 2023-24, ₹10.2 crore in 2024-25, and ₹8 crore for 2025-26.

However, DrArun Kumar Shetty, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department and Officer-in-Charge of Pilikula, said the park's annual maintenance expenditure alone is around ₹13 crore.

"Managing the park has become increasingly difficult due to inadequate staff and insufficient funds," he said.

Pilikula Zoo Transfer Underway

Deputy Commissioner Darshan also provided an update on the park's administrative status.

The Pilikula Development Authority currently uses the land, which belongs to the Revenue Department, under a lease that is valid until 2030. A proposal has already been submitted to the state government to transfer the land to the Science and Technology Department, and a Cabinet decision is awaited.

He further confirmed that the process of transferring the Pilikula Zoo to the Karnataka Zoo Authority, which functions under the Forest Department, is under way in line with the committee's earlier recommendation.

"A permanent Assistant Conservator of Forests has been appointed, and the Karnataka Zoo Authority has agreed to take over the management," he said.

The meeting was attended by committee members and MLAs Gurme Suresh Shetty, Dr Manthar Gowda, and Shivanna BS, along with Secretariat Deputy Secretary Gopala Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Karbhari, Deputy Conservator of Forests Ravishankar, and Dr. Sriniketan from the Pilikula Science Centre.