Karnataka Minister MB Patil criticised PM Modi for being insensitive to students protesting the NEET paper leak. He questioned why the Education Minister's resignation wasn't taken and called the PM's communication on the issue undignified.

Patil Criticises PM Modi's Handling of NEET Issue

Karnataka Minister MB Patil criticised the Centre over the ongoing protests against the alleged NEET examination paper leak, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sensitive to students' concerns. Speaking to reporters, Patil questioned the Centre's decision not to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite the protests. "With all this huge student protest, the Prime Minister is not sensitive enough. He doesn't care for our children. So he is sitting on prestige, not taking the resignation of the minister. All the hopes of our youth are lost," Patil alleged.

He further criticised the Prime Minister's communication on the issue, saying, "The Prime Minister sending a WhatsApp message is not a dignified one. He has to do a proper press conference if he wants to give a proper message. Recording a WhatsApp video and sending it is something unheard of in Indian history."

Patil also alleged that the Centre should have acted immediately by seeking the resignation of the minister, ordering an inquiry and consulting experts to establish an appropriate mechanism to prevent such issues.

Referring to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and other entrance examination systems, he said a structured mechanism could have been evolved after consulting stakeholders. He further alleged that the government's "pride" and "ego" had led to the present situation and claimed it was not concerned about students' future.

MB Patil also met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Following the meeting, the CM left his Sadashivanagar residence and proceeded to HAL Airport.

CJP Alleges Obstruction by Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar Protest

In a scathing attack on the Delhi Police, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused them on Saturday of preventing people from sending food and assisting demonstrators at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

In a post on X, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat claiming that the Delhi Police have set up checkpoints about 5 km from Jantar Mantar, where students heading to the demonstration are allegedly being detained.

"Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.

(ANI)