A 32-year-old woman died after she was thrown off a two-wheeler on a slushy Bengaluru road. Residents blame civic authorities for neglecting the stretch.

A 32-year-old woman died on Wednesday after she was thrown off a two-wheeler and run over by a mini goods vehicle on a slushy, badly damaged road in Electronics City, Bengaluru. The victim, Medha Akarsh, was riding pillion with her colleague Ajay Guru when the accident occurred around 9 am on Anantnagar Main Road.

Victim was a Kerala native working at the Employees' Provident Fund office

Medha, a resident of Anantnagar and a native of Kerala, worked at the Employees' Provident Fund office. She is survived by her husband Akarsh and their three-year-old son.

According to police, a car ahead of Guru's two-wheeler suddenly braked after a pedestrian walked toward the middle of the road. Guru applied the brakes, causing the two-wheeler to skid. Medha was thrown off and fell onto the road, where a mini goods vehicle approaching from the opposite direction ran over her.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who blamed the poor condition of the road for the accident. They questioned civic authorities over continued neglect of the stretch. Police acknowledged that the road condition was bad but said preliminary findings pointed to sudden braking as the immediate cause.

"The authorities should be held responsible for this death. The roads have been muddy and slushy because of the severe disrepair those are in," a message on a local WhatsApp group said.

The driver of the goods vehicle fled the spot with the vehicle. Police said none of the bystanders noted the registration number of the vehicle. They are checking footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Residents slammed civic authorities for inaction despite repeated complaints.