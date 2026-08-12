Three Gujarat government hospitals received national awards for their exemplary contribution to organ donation and transplantation during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day ceremony in New Delhi, highlighting the state's role as a model in the field.

National Recognition for Gujarat Hospitals The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad, received the "Excellence in Leading Government Hospital in Organ Transplantation" award. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital was honoured with the "Best Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centre (NTORC)" award for its work in retrieving organs from deceased donors. The New Civil Hospital, Surat, received the "Best Brain Stem Death Team" award for timely identification of brain stem death, counselling of relatives and adherence to scientific procedures. IKDRC's Transplant Achievements According to the Gujarat Health Department, IKDRC performed 597 organ transplants during 2025, including 502 kidney, 86 liver and nine pancreas transplants.Of these, 380 patients received free transplantation under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). The department said that 34 per cent of patients treated at IKDRC were from other states, highlighting the institution's role in providing organ transplantation services beyond Gujarat. Key Contributions in Retrieval and Certification During 2025-26, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital retrieved 171 organs and 34 tissues from 48 deceased donors among 104 reported brain stem death cases, according to the department.Meanwhile, the New Civil Hospital in Surat successfully certified 82 brain stem death cases during the year. The certification process plays an important role in facilitating organ donation from eligible deceased donors. Gujarat: A 'Role Model' in Organ Donation Pansheriya said that coordination between the Health Department, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) Gujarat and government hospitals, along with the use of advanced technology and the efforts of medical professionals, had helped Gujarat emerge as a "role model" in organ donation.The minister also expressed condolences and respect to families who chose to donate the organs of their loved ones despite their loss. He said their decision had helped give a new lease of life to several recipients.Pansheriya appealed to citizens and doctors across Gujarat to create greater awareness about organ donation and ensure that viable organs from brain-dead patients are not wasted. He said that donating organs after death is among the noblest forms of donation and urged people to contribute towards strengthening the organ donation movement in the state. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Three government hospitals in Gujarat have received prestigious national awards for their contribution to organ donation and transplantation during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony held in New Delhi on August 3. The awards were presented at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar International Centre on the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day.Gujarat Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya congratulated the medical teams and said that the recognition reflected the state's efforts to strengthen organ donation and transplantation.The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad, received the "Excellence in Leading Government Hospital in Organ Transplantation" award. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital was honoured with the "Best Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centre (NTORC)" award for its work in retrieving organs from deceased donors. The New Civil Hospital, Surat, received the "Best Brain Stem Death Team" award for timely identification of brain stem death, counselling of relatives and adherence to scientific procedures.According to the Gujarat Health Department, IKDRC performed 597 organ transplants during 2025, including 502 kidney, 86 liver and nine pancreas transplants.Of these, 380 patients received free transplantation under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). The department said that 34 per cent of patients treated at IKDRC were from other states, highlighting the institution's role in providing organ transplantation services beyond Gujarat.During 2025-26, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital retrieved 171 organs and 34 tissues from 48 deceased donors among 104 reported brain stem death cases, according to the department.Meanwhile, the New Civil Hospital in Surat successfully certified 82 brain stem death cases during the year. The certification process plays an important role in facilitating organ donation from eligible deceased donors.Pansheriya said that coordination between the Health Department, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) Gujarat and government hospitals, along with the use of advanced technology and the efforts of medical professionals, had helped Gujarat emerge as a "role model" in organ donation.The minister also expressed condolences and respect to families who chose to donate the organs of their loved ones despite their loss. He said their decision had helped give a new lease of life to several recipients.Pansheriya appealed to citizens and doctors across Gujarat to create greater awareness about organ donation and ensure that viable organs from brain-dead patients are not wasted. He said that donating organs after death is among the noblest forms of donation and urged people to contribute towards strengthening the organ donation movement in the state. (ANI)