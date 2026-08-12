Karnataka will observe a bandh on August 13 over the Cauvery water dispute and water release to Tamil Nadu. Called by Vatal Nagaraj, the protest has limited organisational support. Here is what is expected to remain open or face disruptions.

Karnataka is bracing for a statewide bandh on Thursday, August 13, over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute and the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Kannada activist and Kannada Okkoota leader Vatal Nagaraj has called for the bandh, urging people to protest against the water release and raise concerns over Karnataka's water interests. However, several major organisations have either withdrawn their support or decided to stay away from the protest, raising questions about the extent of the bandh's impact across the state.

The bandh is expected to be observed from 6 am to 6 pm, with possible disruptions to transport, commercial establishments and daily activities in some parts of Karnataka. Essential services such as hospitals and medical shops are expected to remain operational. Schools, offices and other establishments may function depending on local conditions, while commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Why Has Vatal Nagaraj Called Karnataka Bandh?

The latest protest is linked to the long-running Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Anger has resurfaced in Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, with protesters raising concerns about water availability in the state.

Vatal Nagaraj has called for the August 13 bandh to oppose the release of water and demand that Karnataka's interests be protected.

The bandh call comes amid changing levels of support among Kannada organisations and farmer groups. Some organisations that had initially indicated their support have subsequently stepped back following changes in the situation, including improved reservoir levels after rainfall.

Vatal Nagaraj Expresses Disappointment

Vatal Nagaraj has expressed disappointment over organisations withdrawing their support for the bandh.

Speaking to the media in Mandya, he reportedly said he was among the first to call for the protest and criticised groups that had initially promised to support the bandh but later backed out.

He compared their last-minute withdrawal to a nine-month pregnant woman refusing to give birth at the last moment, using the remark to express his frustration over the changing positions of various organisations.

Vatal also said he had organised 53 bandhs and insisted that the Karnataka bandh would go ahead despite the lack of wider organisational support.

He also criticised hotel owners' associations for offering only moral support after initially indicating that they would back the protest. He warned that there could be further protests over issues involving the hotel sector.

Who Is Supporting the Bandh?

The organisations and groups that have indicated support for the August 13 bandh include:

Kannada Sanghatanegala Okkoota, led by Vatal Nagaraj

Kannada Sene

Kannada Jagruthi Vedike

A few smaller pro-Kannada organisations

Some organisations have offered moral support without announcing a complete shutdown of their services.

A private school federation has also indicated moral support but is not expected to declare a holiday, citing ongoing examinations.

Who Has Withdrawn Or Stayed Away?

Several influential organisations have either opposed the bandh or decided not to participate.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

The factions led by Narayana Gowda, Praveen Shetty and Shivaramegowda have not extended their support to the bandh.

Farmer And Film Organisations

The State Farmers' Organisations Federation and the Dr Rajkumar Fans' Association are among the groups that are not participating.

Transport And Education Groups

The private transport federation, auto unions and private school associations, including RUPSA and KAMS, have not extended their support.

Hotel Association

The hotel owners' association has offered only moral support and is not expected to shut down hotel services.

What Services Are Likely To Be Affected?

The impact of the bandh may vary across Karnataka depending on the level of participation in different areas.

Public transport services, including buses, taxis and other modes of transport, could face disruptions. Shops and commercial establishments may also remain closed in areas where the bandh receives stronger support.

Essential services, including hospitals, medical shops and ambulance services, are expected to continue operating.

Schools, banks and corporate offices are generally expected to function, although localised disruptions cannot be ruled out.

What Should Commuters Expect?

With the bandh scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, commuters travelling across Karnataka are advised to plan their journeys carefully. Those using buses, taxis or other forms of public transport should check the latest service updates before travelling.

The level of disruption is likely to depend on participation by local organisations and the situation on the ground. The bandh is proceeding despite differences among several pro-Kannada groups, making it difficult to predict the extent of disruptions in advance.

The August 13 Karnataka bandh once again brings the Cauvery water dispute into focus, with Vatal Nagaraj and his supporters preparing for protests while several major organisations have chosen not to participate.