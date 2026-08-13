Farmer and Kannada organizations in Karnataka held a day-long bandh to protest the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to release water to Tamil Nadu. The shutdown had a limited impact on daily life, with most services operating normally. However, sporadic protests occurred in districts like Mandya and Koppal.

Sporadic protests were reported across parts of Karnataka on Thursday, August 13, as farmer and Kannada organisations observed a day-long bandh against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) direction to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The Karnataka Bandh was observed from 6 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police urged people to maintain peace and cooperate during the protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order on water allocation to Tamil Nadu.

The lukewarm response to the shutdown, had a limited impact on daily life, with schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport largely operating normally. Commercial establishments also remained open in several areas, including Mysuru, while buses, autos and taxis continued services.

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However, protests were witnessed in Mandya, Koppal and other parts of the state. In Koppal, protesters stopped Tamil Nadu-origin lorries at the Hitnal Toll Gate and offered roses to the drivers while urging them not to “provoke” Karnataka. “We are peace-loving people. Do not provoke us,” a protest leader told the drivers. Demonstrators also shouted, “Take the flowers, don't ask for water,” before police intervened and detained the organisers.

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In Mandya district, authorities tightened security around key locations, including Sanjay Circle, where a major protest was expected. As a precaution, the district administration imposed a one-day ban on liquor sales in K.R. Pet, Srirangapatna, Maddur and Mandya taluks. Liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol were ordered to remain closed, while the sale, transportation and storage of liquor were also prohibited during the restriction period.

The protests were triggered by the CWMA order asking Karnataka to comply with the CWRC's decision on Cauvery water release. Opposing the directive, Kannada and farmer groups argued that Karnataka must first address its own drinking water and agricultural needs. The Supreme Court hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea over the matter has meanwhile been deferred to August 17.