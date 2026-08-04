Tripura observed National Organ Donation Day with Health Secretary Kiran Gitte urging citizens to donate organs. He highlighted the state's success with nine transplants and future plans to expand services, calling donation a noble, life-saving act.

Tripura observed National Organ Donation Day with a state-level awareness programme at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, where Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte called upon citizens to embrace organ donation as a life-saving humanitarian act. Speaking exclusively to ANI on Monday, Welfare Secretary Gitte said the primary objective of observing National Organ Donation Day is to encourage greater public awareness and participation in organ donation.

State's Efforts in Organ Transplantation

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Kiran Gitte highlighted the state's progress in strengthening organ donation and transplantation services and said the Health Department has been consistently working to create awareness among the public. "Over the past two years, under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who is himself a doctor, significant efforts have been made to strengthen organ donation and organ transplantation in the state. So far, nine organ transplants have been successfully carried out," he said.

"We have collaborated with nationally and internationally recognised institutions and experts to strengthen this initiative. At Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, the necessary laboratory facilities, infrastructure and capacity-building programmes have been developed to support organ transplantation," Gitte added.

He said that the state government plans to further expand organ donation and transplantation services in the coming years to benefit more patients requiring life-saving procedures.

Health Secretary's Appeal to Citizens

Appealing to citizens to actively support the initiative, the Health Secretary described organ donation as a safe, noble and transformative act. "Anyone can become an organ donor. By donating your organs after your lifetime, you have the potential to save up to eight lives," he said, urging people to pledge for organ donation and help address the growing need for transplantable organs.

Conveying his greetings on this occasion, Gitte also appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) for their dedicated service in advancing organ donation and transplantation in Tripura.

The programme focused on spreading awareness about organ donation, recognising the contribution of healthcare professionals, and reinforcing the state's commitment to strengthening transplant services through improved infrastructure, institutional partnerships and public participation. (ANI)