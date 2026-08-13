A Bengaluru digital creator filmed a goat wearing Gucci-style sweater at a cosmetics shop entrance. The video went viral on social media, where users nicknamed the animal - "Gucci goat." While the reason for the goat's presence remains a mystery, its fashionable appearance, calm demeanor captivated audiences, turning it into an internet sensation.

A trip to a cosmetic shop in Bengaluru turned into an unexpected encounter for digital creator Ritu Joon when she spotted a rather unusual visitor sitting right at the entrance — a goat dressed in what appeared to be a Gucci sweater.

The bizarre yet adorable moment was captured on video and shared by Ritu on X, where it quickly grabbed attention for one obvious reason: this was no ordinary goat. Tied near the shop's gate and comfortably seated at the entrance, the stylish animal seemed completely at ease in its designer-inspired outfit.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Ritu was seen gently petting the goat before entering the store, but she could not figure out why it was stationed outside the cosmetics shop in the first place. Sharing the video, she asked:

“Recently visited a cosmetics shop and spotted a goat right at the entrance. I couldn’t understand the purpose of having a goat there. Is it just for aesthetics, or is there some story behind it? Any idea?”

Also Read: Punjab: Couple Attacked by Pitbull While Inspecting Property in Patiala, Severly Injured (WATCH)

Her post, however, left the internet with a different question: who dressed the goat so stylishly?

The unusual combination of a cosmetics store, a goat at the entrance and a Gucci sweater was enough to send social media users into a frenzy. The comments were filled with jokes about the animal, with many affectionately dubbing it the “Gucci goat”.

While Ritu's original question about the goat's presence remains unanswered, its fashionable appearance ensured that the animal stole the spotlight. Whether it was there as a pet, a mascot or simply because its owner had found it a comfortable place to sit was not immediately clear.

The video is another example of how Bengaluru's everyday surprises can quickly become internet gold. What began as an ordinary visit to buy cosmetics ended with Ritu finding a four-legged fashion icon guarding the entrance.

For now, the mystery of why the goat was sitting outside the shop remains unsolved. But one thing is certain — with its eye-catching Gucci sweater and calm attitude, the animal did not need to do much to become the star of the show.

Sometimes, the internet's next viral sensation is not a celebrity or influencer. Sometimes, it is simply a goat with excellent fashion sense.

Also Read: King Cobra: Massive 14-Foot Snake Triggers Scare in Vithura Home!