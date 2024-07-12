Karnataka: 9 passengers killed, 15 injured as Bengaluru-Tirupati bus collides with lorry near Kolar

Nine passengers lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Kolar when a Bangalore to Tirupati bus collided with a tipper lorry. Over 15 others were injured, some critically. The lorry, suspected of speeding, crashed into the bus, prompting swift rescue efforts by authorities. Police are investigating while traffic has resumed after clearance operations.

Nine passengers lost their lives in a devastating road accident when a bus travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupati collided with a tipper lorry near Kolar. The collision also resulted in injuries to over 15 passengers, some of whom are reported to be in serious condition.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at Narsapur, where the speeding tipper lorry crashed into the bus, crushing its front section. Upon receiving the distress call, local authorities swiftly responded, initiating rescue operations and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.



Police officials, who reached the scene promptly, managed to free passengers trapped in the bus wreckage. The injured were rushed to hospitals in ambulances, where medical teams are currently treating them. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.



Authorities suspect that excessive speed on the part of the tipper lorry driver may have caused the collision. The driver of the lorry reportedly fled the scene after the accident, leaving behind the vehicle. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are gathering details to ascertain the ownership of the tipper lorry.

Traffic was disrupted in the area due to the accident, but police efforts led to the clearance of the vehicles and the restoration of normal traffic flow. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances.

