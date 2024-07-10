Unnao bus accident: 18 dead, 17 hurt in bus-tanker collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The bus with Bihar registration number was coming from Bihar to Delhi tried overtaking the tanker, the accident occurred and the bus rolled over. Officials said that the bus was mainly occupied by employees from other provinces, majority of whom are migrant workers.

In a tragic incident that took place on the early Wednesday (July 10) morning, as many as 18 people were killed on the spot and more than 15 were severely injured in a terrible mishap on Lucknow Agra Expressway, when a sleeper bus hit a milk tanker. The incident took place close to the Gadha village in the Unnao district.

The bus with Bihar registration number was coming from Bihar to Delhi tried overtaking the tanker, the accident occurred and the bus rolled over. Officials said that the bus was mainly occupied by employees from other provinces, majority of whom are migrant workers.

Cordial efforts in the rescue missions began without delay, moreover all the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Out of 17 people who was injured three of them are saidd to be in critical condition. It is still unclear who the victims were, therefore authorities continuously investigate this issue.

This incident came soon after another fatal one in Unnao this year. A truck that was speeding barreled into a bus taking a head-on blow near Jamaldipur village on the Hardoi-Unnao Road in April, killing eight passengers and leaving more than 20 others injured.

The bus which had 35 passengers on board was badly destroyed in the incident, the truck driver was arrested while the bus driver fled the scene.

