Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula

Those injured were swiftly taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula for medical treatment. A circulating video on social media captured the scene of injured school children receiving medical attention at a hospital.

In a tragic incident on Monday (July 8) morning, at least 40 people, including several school children, sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned near Naulata village in Haryana's Panchkula district.

The bus, reportedly overcrowded and speeding, met with the accident near Pinjore town. Exact details on the number of children injured are still being confirmed.

Police investigations revealed that the accident was primarily caused by overspeeding on part of the bus driver. Additionally, the bus was carrying more passengers than its capacity allowed, contributing to the severity of the incident. Poor road conditions have also been cited as factors in the mishap.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary, representing the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula, confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the exact causes and responsibilities involved.

