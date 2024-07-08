Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula

    Those injured were swiftly taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula for medical treatment. A circulating video on social media captured the scene of injured school children receiving medical attention at a hospital.

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on Monday (July 8) morning, at least 40 people, including several school children, sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned near Naulata village in Haryana's Panchkula district.

    The bus, reportedly overcrowded and speeding, met with the accident near Pinjore town. Exact details on the number of children injured are still being confirmed.

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Those injured were swiftly taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula for medical treatment. A circulating video on social media captured the scene of injured school children receiving medical attention at a hospital.

    Police investigations revealed that the accident was primarily caused by overspeeding on part of the bus driver. Additionally, the bus was carrying more passengers than its capacity allowed, contributing to the severity of the incident. Poor road conditions have also been cited as factors in the mishap.

    Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary, representing the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula, confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the exact causes and responsibilities involved.

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation snt

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak anr

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case AJR

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak Over four hundred cases recorded in Bengaluru in four days vaccine demand rises vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Over 400 cases recorded in Bengaluru in 4 days, vaccine demand rises

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation snt

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation

    Nagaland state lottery July 08, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 08, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 08 2024: Price of 8 gm gold falls by Rs 160 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 08: Price of 8 gm gold falls by Rs 160

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pak's Karachi

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon