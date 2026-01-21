A shocking case from Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district has come to light where a newborn baby was allegedly strangled to death minutes after birth in the name of family honour. Police have taken the mother and family members into custody.

In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked the coffee-growing region of Karnataka, a newborn male infant was allegedly strangled to death within a minute of birth in Bavikere village of Tarikere taluk, reportedly to conceal the pregnancy of an unmarried woman. The crime, committed in the name of so-called family honour, has drawn widespread condemnation and raised serious concerns about entrenched social stigma and gender discrimination.

Background Of The Incident: Pregnancy Kept Secret

According to the police, the mother of the deceased infant is a young woman employed as a staff nurse. She had become pregnant before marriage, a fact that was deliberately concealed by the family to avoid social disgrace. Around 15 days ago, the woman went into labour at her residence.

Fearing that a hospital visit would expose the pregnancy, the family decided to conduct the delivery at home. The woman reportedly gave birth with the assistance of her father, mother, and grandmother, without any medical supervision.

Grandmother Allegedly Strangled Baby Moments After Birth

Police investigations have revealed that immediately after the delivery, the family took a horrific decision. It is alleged that the grandmother strangled the newborn to death before the baby could even open its eyes. The infant’s blood-stained body was placed in a bag and later buried in an uninhabited garbage pit nearby.

How The Crime Came To Light

The incident remained hidden for over two weeks. However, a young man living near the garbage pit grew suspicious after noticing unusual activity at the site. He alerted the police, following which personnel from the Lakkavalli Police Station rushed to the spot.

Upon excavation, the police recovered the buried body of the newborn, confirming the crime.

Police Action And Investigation

Taking the matter seriously, the Lakkavalli police have taken the baby’s mother, her parents, and her grandmother into custody for questioning. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that the newborn was allegedly killed due to fear of social stigma associated with childbirth before marriage. Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.