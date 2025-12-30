In Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a pregnant woman gave birth at the gate of the District Women’s Hospital after the 102 ambulance failed to arrive. The newborn tragically died, raising concerns over medical negligence and emergency healthcare services.

In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh, a pregnant woman, Savita, lost her newborn after reportedly facing severe delays and negligence at the District Women’s Hospital in Badaun. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about the functioning of emergency medical services and the quality of care in government healthcare facilities, prompting calls for an immediate investigation and systemic reforms.

Ambulance Delay Forces Family to Rush to Hospital in E-Rickshaw

According to the family, Savita experienced acute labour pains and contacted the 102 ambulance service for urgent assistance. However, the ambulance reportedly failed to arrive on time, forcing the family to take matters into their own hands. In a desperate attempt to save both mother and child, they transported her to the hospital in an e-rickshaw. This incident highlights significant inadequacies in emergency response services.

Newborn Dies at Hospital Entrance Amid Alleged Negligence

Tragically, upon reaching the hospital, no medical staff reportedly came to assist Savita at the entrance. She was forced to deliver at the hospital gate, and the newborn did not survive. The family expressed their grief and outrage, accusing hospital authorities of gross negligence and lack of preparedness.

Social Media Outrage Over Healthcare Lapses

News of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with users expressing shock and sorrow. Many condemned the delays and described the situation as a systemic failure rather than an isolated incident.

One social media post read, “Heartbreaking beyond words. A mother in agony, a newborn lost, all due to sheer negligence. Hoping the ongoing probe leads to strict action and real reforms in rural healthcare.”

Calls for Investigation and Healthcare Reform

The incident has prompted the local administration to initiate a probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Citizens and activists have demanded strict action against those responsible and called for comprehensive reforms in emergency and maternal healthcare services to prevent such tragedies in the future.