In a heartbreaking incident from Koppal district, Karnataka, a newborn baby died shortly after birth due to a rare congenital condition that left the infant’s intestines and kidneys outside its body. The child of Vijayalakshmi and Mallappa, residents of Boodagumpa village in Kukanur taluk, was immediately rushed to Hubballi for advanced medical care but could not be saved despite all efforts.

Newborn Born With Critical Condition

Vijayalakshmi delivered the baby at Kukanur Taluk Hospital in Koppal at 11:30 pm on 27 December. Doctors immediately noticed that the infant was born with both intestines and kidneys exposed due to undeveloped abdominal skin, a severe congenital anomaly. The newborn was initially stabilised and treated at Koppal District Hospital.

Transferred To Hubballi For Advanced Care

On 28 December, at 10 am, the infant was transported to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi via a zero-traffic corridor arranged specifically to ensure the quickest possible transfer. The medical team at KIMS provided intensive care, but unfortunately, the baby did not respond to treatment.

Newborn Passes Away Despite Medical Intervention

Despite the swift transfer and the best possible medical attention, the newborn passed away on Monday, leaving the family and the local community in shock. The tragic incident underscores the challenges of managing rare congenital conditions in rural areas of Karnataka.