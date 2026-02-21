The Department of Education - Karnataka expands the ‘Leave Mobile, Hold Book’ campaign to reduce student digital addiction. The initiative promotes reading habits, co-curricular activities and parental awareness across schools.

In an effort to address the growing concern of mobile addiction among school children, the State Education Department has decided to implement the successful ‘Leave Mobile, Hold Book’ campaign across schools. The initiative, originally introduced last year by TN Chikkaveeraiah, a cluster resource teacher from Bannikuppe in Bidadi Hobli, has received widespread appreciation for promoting reading habits and reducing excessive mobile usage among students. Following its statewide success, the Education Department has now issued a circular for large-scale and effective implementation of the campaign.

The government had earlier directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) through official communication to promote the campaign during the 2025-26 academic year. Several BEOs subsequently instructed schools under their jurisdiction to implement the programme. Now, the department has intensified its efforts to ensure comprehensive implementation of the campaign from the beginning of the 2026-27 academic year. The initiative aims to reduce mobile dependency among students and encourage participation in reading, sports and other co-curricular activities. As part of the programme, responsibilities have also been assigned to parents in addition to teachers.

Emphasis on Co-curricular Activities

Awareness about the safe and limited use of mobile phones and social media should be promoted through various co-curricular activities in schools. Programmes such as Pratibha Karanji, Kalotsav, national festivals, role plays, dance performances, speech competitions and community-oriented events are expected to help students understand the importance of balanced digital usage.

In collaboration with departments including the Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, local library authorities and police departments, schools are encouraged to invite health officials, police personnel and librarians. These experts will educate students about the harmful effects of excessive mobile usage and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Parents Encouraged to Reduce Mobile Usage

The circular also emphasises the role of parents in controlling children’s mobile exposure. During School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) or parent meetings conducted as part of school enrollment programmes, awareness sessions may be organised with the help of experts.

Parents are advised to monitor and limit their children’s mobile usage at home. Setting a specific time limit for mobile access and supervising the content children watch are strongly recommended. The department has also urged parents to reduce their own mobile phone usage and prioritise reading, physical activities and productive family interactions to set a positive example for children.

Chikkaveeraiah’s Campaign in Ramanagara Gains Recognition

The ‘Leave Mobile, Hold Book’ campaign, initiated by TN Chikkaveeraiah in Ramanagara, has been widely appreciated for its social impact. A video of his campaign awareness speech reportedly gained around one million views online, reflecting strong public interest.

The campaign was successfully conducted in 14 schools within the cluster area. Following its implementation, teachers and parents observed a noticeable improvement in children’s interest in reading books and participating in academic and extracurricular activities. The initiative also encouraged parents to avoid providing mobile phones to young children unnecessarily and instead guide them towards studies, sports and other constructive engagements.

The statewide rollout of the ‘Leave Mobile, Hold Book’ campaign reflects the government’s commitment to addressing digital addiction among students and promoting balanced education. By combining parental responsibility, school-based awareness programmes and community participation, the initiative aims to nurture healthier learning habits and holistic development among children.