A student allegedly assaulted his professor after being caught cheating in an internal exam at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

A student allegedly assaulted his professor after being caught cheating in an internal exam at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed inside the examination hall.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was invigilating the exam, confronted a student identified as Shahbaz after catching him using a mobile phone to copy answers. The professor seized the answer sheet and ordered the student to leave the hall.

Furious at being exposed, Shahbaz allegedly turned aggressive and physically assaulted the professor. Classmates rushed to intervene, and pulled him away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

CCTV footage shows Shahbaz briefly heading towards the exit, only to return moments later and strike the professor again.

Scroll to load tweet…

The college administration informed the student’s parents and barred him from appearing in all future examinations.

While the CCTV footage has gone viral, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed a police complaint so far.