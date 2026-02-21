GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has set a July-end deadline for completion of the long-pending Ejipura flyover. He directed parallel execution of piling, ramp and casting works, while also reviewing white topping projects across key city roads.

In a major push to fast-track long-pending infrastructure projects in the city, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed contractors to complete the Ejipura flyover project by the end of July. During a comprehensive review of various development works undertaken by the GBA on Friday, he emphasised the need to accelerate construction activities and avoid further delays. The flyover, which has been pending for several years, is considered crucial for easing traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

Parallel Execution of Works to Speed Up Project

During his site inspection, Maheshwar Rao directed officials to deploy additional machinery and manpower to ensure that the Ejipura flyover work progresses simultaneously on multiple fronts. He ordered that the piling work, which commenced after resolving the obstacle related to pillar installation near St John’s, be completed within 15 days.

He further instructed that the construction of pile caps, pillars and superstructure segment casting be carried out in parallel so that the casting work can be completed at the earliest. The down ramp work on the Madiwala side should also be expedited. Officials were asked to speed up ramp construction near the Ejipura signal.

Additionally, he directed authorities to take necessary measures to build a footpath by acquiring the required land from Kendriya Sadan and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

White Topping Work on Key Roads

The Chief Commissioner also reviewed the white topping works on major roads. He instructed that the white topping work on Sarjapur Road and Koramangala Road be completed by the end of March.

On Koramangala Road, he directed that brushed concrete or stamped concrete be used for footpaths instead of paver blocks to enhance durability and quality. Regarding Sultanpete Road, he stated that the 1.15-kilometre white topping work, scheduled to begin on March 15, should commence only after the Water Board completes its pipeline work.

Instructions to Maintain Quality Standards

On Palm Grove Road, work on 700 metres has been completed, while 300 metres remain pending. Officials were instructed to complete the remaining stretch by the end of March.

On Sirsi Road, out of the total 540-metre white topping stretch, 240 metres have been completed. The Chief Commissioner directed officials to expedite the remaining 300 metres and ensure strict quality checks during execution.

Officials Present

City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh, Chief Engineers Ravi and Dr Raghavendra Prasad, along with other officials, were present during the inspection.