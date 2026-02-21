Snehamayi Krishna was arrested by the Central Crime Branch - Karnataka for allegedly spreading misinformation against senior KAS officer D.B. Natesh. CCB officials conducted a four-hour raid at her home and office, seizing digital evidence.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna was detained by the Central Crime Branch, Karnataka (CCB) on Friday over serious allegations of running a smear campaign on social media. Police accused her of editing photographs and audio clips of former MUDA Commissioner and senior KAS officer DB Natesh and circulating them online. According to officials, the campaign allegedly aimed to damage the reputation of the officer through manipulated digital content. A team of Bengaluru CCB police conducted simultaneous searches at two residential premises and one office linked to Krishna in Mysuru.

Four-Hour Search Operation; Digital Evidence Seized

The search operation began at approximately 2:30 pm on Friday and continued for nearly four hours until 6:30 pm. Police personnel inspected multiple sections of the properties and collected several pieces of digital evidence related to the case. Officials confirmed that various electronic devices and documents were seized during the raid.

Currently, Snehamayi Krishna is in the custody of CCB police, and the investigation has intensified as officers examine the seized materials.

List of Seized Items Reportedly Obtained

Information accessed by Asianet Suvarna News indicates that CCB police seized several items from Krishna’s residence and office. The confiscated materials reportedly include:

A 16 GB red pen drive

A purple Redmi mobile phone which was found switched off

A silver iPhone with a broken screen

A Lenovo brand tablet device

One micro SD card

Approximately 20 pages of printed documents allegedly posted on Facebook

A 1 TB hard disk drive

Sealed Evidence To Be Sent For FSL Examination

All electronic devices and documents recovered during the search were sealed on the spot by CCB police and taken into official custody. Authorities are likely to send the digital evidence to the Forensic Science Laboratory, India (FSL) for scientific analysis.

The investigation is expected to determine the authenticity of the viral audio clip and identify the person responsible for creating or editing it.

Accused Stands By Allegations During Interrogation

At the cyber crime police station, Snehamayi Krishna was subjected to intensive interrogation by CCB officials late into the night.

During questioning regarding the viral audio clip, Krishna reportedly maintained that the person speaking in the audio was former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh himself and asserted that she stood by her allegations.

Voice Sample Of Officer Collected For Comparison

To verify the authenticity of the viral audio, police have adopted scientific investigation methods. Officials are preparing to send the audio clip to FSL experts for forensic examination.

Alongside this, police have collected a voice sample from senior KAS officer D.B. Natesh for comparison analysis. The final conclusion on whether the voice belongs to Natesh or is fabricated will be confirmed only after the FSL report is received.

Police Investigating Another Person Linked To Audio Case

The CCB is also monitoring another individual allegedly involved in the audio conversation. This person, reportedly from Mysuru, is said to be an acquaintance of Natesh.

Police are planning to detain the individual for recording a statement. Investigators are expected to clarify several questions including the authenticity of the audio, the source of the clip and whether the recording was part of a planned conspiracy.

Search For Full Audio Conversation Continues

The CCB investigation team is now attempting to trace the complete audio conversation rather than relying only on the viral clip circulating online. Officials are examining whether additional discussions were recorded and are analysing the possibility of a coordinated attempt to create and circulate manipulated content.

After recording Krishna’s statement, police are continuing efforts to trace the original source of the audio as the next phase of the investigation.