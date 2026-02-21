A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who smashed her head with a stone over suspicions about her fidelity in Bengaluru.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who smashed her head with a stone over suspicions about her fidelity in Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Sinchana, while the accused is her husband, Renukaiah.

According to police officials, the couple had frequent arguments, fueled by Renukaiah’s growing suspicion regarding his wife’s character.

Detailing the sequence of events, police said, "On Friday after consuming alcohol, he picked up a quarrel with her. In a fit of rage, he brought a stone lying in front of the house and smashed it on her head, killing her on the spot," police said.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly fled the scene, attempting to evade police.

Officials stated, “On receiving information, Kaggalipura police visited the spot, conducted an inspection and shifted the body for post-mortem.” "A case has been registered and efforts are under way to trace and arrest the accused," police added.

Police have launched a manhunt to track down Renukaiah.