In Karnataka’s Raichur district, a 22-year-old new mother died after a suspected fall from a private hospital building in Manvi. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns over hospital procedures. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

In a shocking and tragic incident reported from Manvi town in Raichur district, a 22-year-old woman who had given birth just five days ago died after falling from a private hospital building. The incident took place at a private hospital and has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Woman Falls From Hospital Building

The deceased, identified as Vasavi, had recently delivered a baby. Her newborn was reportedly unwell and had been admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Vasavi had visited the hospital to breastfeed her child.

However, in a tragic turn of events, she fell from the third floor of the building and died on the spot. The sudden nature of the incident has raised suspicion and concern among family members and the public.

Suspicion Surrounds the Incident

The circumstances of Vasavi’s fall are being treated as suspicious. There is speculation that she may have jumped from the building, although the exact cause remains unclear.

Sources indicate that the incident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras. However, there are allegations that the hospital staff were hesitant to file a formal complaint despite having access to the footage.

Allegations Against Hospital Administration

Relatives of the deceased have raised serious questions about the hospital’s conduct. They have alleged that a Medico-Legal Case was not registered immediately after her death, further deepening suspicion.

The lack of prompt procedural action has drawn criticism and calls for accountability.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Manvi Police Station. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine the cause of death.

Authorities are expected to examine CCTV footage and statements from hospital staff and witnesses as part of the probe.