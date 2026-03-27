A young mother allegedly killed her own six-month-old baby in a moment of rage, in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

A young mother allegedly killed her own six-month-old baby in a moment of rage, in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. The incident occurred in Narasaraju Agraharam village in Varadaiahpalem mandal on Thursday. According to police, Hymavathi and her husband Venkatesh, originally from Tamil Nadu’s Vengalacheri village, had recently moved to the area in search of livelihood.

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The couple was working at a brick kiln in Satyavedu and lived with their two children - a five-year-old son and an infant daughter.

According to Varadaiahpalem CI Murali, the incident took place in the morning when the baby reportedly began crying incessantly for milk. Overwhelmed and unable to cope, Hymavathi allegedly lost control and choked the infant to death.

Panic gripped as residents rushed to alert the police. Officers reached the scene and shifted the child’s body for a postmortem examination. The accused mother has since been taken into custody and is being questioned.