A tragic accident in Hassan district of Karnataka claimed the lives of a young mother and her infant after their car lost control and plunged into the Hemavathi canal on NH-75 near Channarayapatna. Four others were injured.

A tragic road accident in Hassan district has claimed the lives of a young mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old child after their car lost control and plunged into a canal along NH-75. The incident has left the local community in shock and raised fresh concerns over road safety on busy highways.

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Accident Occurs Near Malavanaghatta Village

The incident took place on the Channarayapatna–Hirisave stretch of NH-75, near Mallavanaghatta village. The family was travelling in a Maruti Swift from Dharmasthala towards Devanahalli when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and fell into the Hemavathi canal, overturning on impact.

Mother And Infant Die On the Spot

Priyanka, aged 20, and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Vaibhav died on the spot due to the severity of the crash. The sudden loss has left the family devastated.

Four Others Critically Injured

Four other passengers in the car sustained serious injuries. Locals and police personnel rushed to the scene immediately and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Family Returning From Dharmasthala Pilgrimage

Preliminary information suggests that the family was returning to Devanahalli after a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala. Police suspect that overspeeding and loss of control may have caused the accident. Officials visited the spot, conducted an inspection and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Investigation Underway

The tragic incident has deeply shaken the local community and once again highlighted concerns over highway safety. Authorities are continuing their investigation while urging motorists to adhere to speed limits and drive with caution, especially on long-distance routes.