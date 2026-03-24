In Hubballi, Karnataka, two young men, Fayaz (25) and Mujamil (27), were killed after their motorbike got entangled in a snapped cable wire on Gokul Road near Urban Oasis Mall. Police have registered a case, and the incident raises serious road safety concerns.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Hubballi, two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle became entangled in a snapped cable wire lying across the road. The accident occurred early this morning near the Urban Oasis Mall on Gokul Road, sending shockwaves through the local community. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with both victims being thrown violently onto the road. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and assign accountability.

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Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Fayaz, 25, and Mujamil, 27, both residents of Taj Nagar in Hubballi. Friends and neighbours expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the young men as friendly, hardworking, and well-regarded members of the community.

Accident Details

According to police reports, the tragedy occurred when a cable wire snapped and fell across the road. The motorbike ridden by the victims became entangled in the wire, causing the rider to lose control. Both men were thrown onto the road and succumbed to their injuries instantly at the scene.

Police Response

The Hubballi North Traffic Police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are also inspecting nearby roads for potential hazards to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Community Reaction

Local residents expressed shock and grief over the untimely deaths. The families of the victims are devastated, and the incident has raised concerns regarding road safety and the maintenance of utility infrastructure in Hubballi.