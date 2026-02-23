- Home
A 26-year-old man died by suicide in Chikkamagaluru after ongoing disputes with his wife over her alleged affair. A heated argument occurred on Friday night, and police had earlier counselled the couple after neighbours alerted them.
Man dies by suicide in byagadahalli
Manu (26), a resident of Byagadahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, died by suicide at his home. He was married and had been living with his wife. Police said he hanged himself when he was alone in the house on Friday night.
He reportedly worked as a driver, had married Harini from Sakharayapatna after a seven-year courtship. Their marriage was peaceful until recently, when Harini allegedly became close to a neighbour named Ashok.
On Friday night, Manu saw messages sent by Ashok on his wife’s phone, which led to a heated argument between the two men. During the confrontation, Ashok allegedly told Manu that he was in a relationship with Harini, which deeply humiliated him.
Frequent fights over alleged affair
For the past few days, the couple had been fighting often. Manu was upset after learning that another man was regularly sending messages to his wife. This led to serious tension in the marriage and repeated arguments between them.
Later, Harini filed a complaint at Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station accusing her husband of assault. Police summoned Manu for questioning. According to his family, he felt he had lost his honour in front of the village and was extremely distressed.
Unable to bear the shame, Manu died by suicide. His parents alleged that Harini and Ashok were responsible for his death and blamed their alleged relationship for the tragedy.
Police counselling after late-night dispute
On Friday night, a major quarrel broke out between Manu and his wife over the issue. The wife’s alleged close friend was present and reportedly argued with Manu. Neighbours called the 112 helpline when the situation worsened. Police arrived, counselled the couple, and left after calming them.
Family alleges harassment, seeks justice
After the police left, Manu remained deeply disturbed and hurt. Later, he died by suicide. His parents and relatives blamed his wife and the other man, alleging harassment and emotional distress. They have filed a formal complaint and demanded strict action.
A case registered, investigation under way
The Chikkamagaluru Rural Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Officers are investigating all angles, including the alleged relationship mentioned by the family. Further inquiry is continuing.
