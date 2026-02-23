Manu (26), a resident of Byagadahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, died by suicide at his home. He was married and had been living with his wife. Police said he hanged himself when he was alone in the house on Friday night.

He reportedly worked as a driver, had married Harini from Sakharayapatna after a seven-year courtship. Their marriage was peaceful until recently, when Harini allegedly became close to a neighbour named Ashok.

On Friday night, Manu saw messages sent by Ashok on his wife’s phone, which led to a heated argument between the two men. During the confrontation, Ashok allegedly told Manu that he was in a relationship with Harini, which deeply humiliated him.